The official X account of the stablecoin protocol Level was suspected to have been stolen

PANews
2025/08/15 09:40
Chainlink
PANews reported on August 15 that the official X account of the stablecoin protocol Level was suspected to have been hacked and a fake airdrop link was released, reminding users to pay attention to safety.

