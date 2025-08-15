XRP Payments Program by Wellgistics Health Transforms Pharma Transactions

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/15 09:30
Movement
MOVE$0.1366-6.18%
XRP
XRP$3.1179-4.79%

XRP storms into the pharmaceutical sector as Wellgistics Health unveils a groundbreaking payment network, slashing delays, cutting costs, and transforming how pharmacies move money instantly.

Wellgistics Health Launches XRP Program to Revolutionize Pharmacy Payments

Wellgistics Health Inc. (Nasdaq: WGRX) announced on Aug. 13, 2025, “the launch of its Ripple Labs-powered XRP Implementation Program, giving independent pharmacies access to blockchain-based payments in the prescription drug space for the first time.” The program, one of the first large-scale healthcare deployments of XRP for prescription drug transactions, offers near-instant settlements, lower transaction costs, and direct transfers without intermediaries. CEO Brian Norton noted that independent pharmacy owners understand blockchain’s transformative potential as it scales across the industry.

The initiative, supported by RxERP—a serialized pharmaceutical ecommerce and enterprise resource planning platform—manages onboarding, transaction execution, and compliance oversight. Wellgistics Health stated:

The XRP ledger’s speed and scalability are tailored to the demands of the pharmaceutical supply chain, with the platform designed to help pharmacies improve liquidity, avoid banking delays, and track payments securely.

COO Tony Madsen highlighted that while the current phase focuses on streamlining payments to distributors, the long-term goal is a fully frictionless pharmacy payment ecosystem.

Regulatory safeguards have been a central focus, with the company affirming:

“The system provides secure, traceable transactions while safeguarding sensitive data and maintaining privacy at every stage,” the company added. Future expansion includes onboarding pharmaceutical manufacturers and launching direct-to-patient programs, allowing home delivery of medications under physician oversight. Although some critics remain skeptical about blockchain’s longevity in healthcare, proponents point to cryptocurrency-based settlement systems as tools to cut costs, improve transparency, and strengthen operational efficiency across the sector.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0.01602-0.06%
MAY
MAY$0.05147+0.88%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0929+4.73%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
XRP rose 7.6% after Ripple co-founder Arthur Britto spoke for the first time in 14 years

XRP rose 7.6% after Ripple co-founder Arthur Britto spoke for the first time in 14 years

PANews reported on June 24 that Arthur Britto, the mysterious co-founder of Ripple (XRP), released public content on the X platform for the first time this morning after 14 years
XRP
XRP$3.1141-5.02%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02796-10.44%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0929+4.73%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 16:08
Nauru becomes first Pacific nation to establish dedicated crypto regulator

Nauru becomes first Pacific nation to establish dedicated crypto regulator

Nauru has become the first Pacific nation to establish a dedicated regulatory authority for virtual assets. The Pacific nation of Nauru passed legislation on June 17 to create the Command Ridge Virtual Asset Authority, an autonomous body that will oversee…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0929+4.73%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2115-10.93%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 20:45

Trending News

More

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

XRP rose 7.6% after Ripple co-founder Arthur Britto spoke for the first time in 14 years

Nauru becomes first Pacific nation to establish dedicated crypto regulator

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $231 million yesterday, marking the seventh consecutive day of net inflows.

More Than $1 Billion in Leveraged Bets Wiped out; Whale Trader Loses $83M in ETH Liquidation