Coinbase Slashes Low-Quality Account Restrictions by 90% With AI and Voice Support

2025/08/15 10:30
Account restrictions are being crushed as Coinbase unleashes AI-powered compliance, voice support, and self-service tools to deliver faster resolutions and seamless control for crypto users.

Coinbase Turns the Tide on Account Restrictions With Self-Service and Speed

Crypto exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) announced on Aug. 14 that it is implementing a range of user experience and security upgrades focused on minimizing disruption caused by account restrictions. Outlined in a detailed roadmap on its engineering blog, the Q3 and Q4 2025 enhancements include automated in-app Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD), AI-driven compliance automation, voice-based support with activity logs, and customizable security options such as Consensus 2FA and Time Delay. These features aim to streamline resolution processes while ensuring regulatory integrity and user trust.

Coinbase stated:

CEO Brian Armstrong reinforced this progress on social media platform X: “More good progress around account restrictions. Some details: – Decreased low-quality account restrictions by over 90% – Massively improved fraud models – Added new in-app self-service fix options. And we’ve got a lot of new updates shipping soon too. We’re focusing on bringing faster resolutions, more accurate detection and even better self service flows. Great work by the team!”

The company added: “We are constantly seeking ways to improve the user experience, streamline processes, and reduce customer friction.” Low-quality account restrictions at Coinbase are security measures that limit account functionality. Triggered by suspicious activity like unusual logins, failed payments, or identity verification issues, these automated restrictions protect users and the platform from fraud and illicit activities.

A key part of this initiative is the automation of Enhanced Due Diligence. As Coinbase explained:

“Coinbase is moving toward automated, in-app Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) to make this experience faster, smoother, and more precise,” the crypto exchange stressed. For complex cases that require direct assistance, Coinbase is also introducing new communication tools: “When automated remedies are not enough, customers can now opt for direct voice-calling support. Activity logs, meanwhile, make it easier for our support team to investigate and resolve issues during the call.”

These combined improvements reflect a broader push by Coinbase to offer users greater control, faster service, and reduced false positives without compromising compliance. While centralized platforms have faced criticism for rigid account controls, Coinbase’s roadmap signals a shift toward flexibility and transparency that could help reconcile security requirements with a smoother crypto experience.

