The crypto market suffered setbacks across the board, with the Meme sector leading the decline of more than 8%, and ETH falling below $4,500 at one point.

PANews
2025/08/15 10:44
Moonveil
MORE$0.09994-1.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001978+0.25%
Ethereum
ETH$4,610.28-2.47%

PANews reported on August 15th that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market suffered across the board over the past 24 hours, with declines ranging from 2% to 9% due to the significantly higher-than-expected July PPI in the United States, diminished expectations for a significant interest rate cut in September, and cooling market sentiment. The meme sector saw an 8.62% drop over the past 24 hours, while within the sector, Pepe (PEPE), SPX6900 (SPX), and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) fell 10.43%, 10.97%, and 13.52%, respectively. Furthermore, Ethereum (ETH) fell 2.43%, briefly falling below $4,500 before recovering to above $4,600. Bitcoin (BTC) fell 3.85%, falling below $119,000.

In other sectors, the CeFi sector fell 1.18% in 24 hours. Within the sector, LEO Token (LEO) was relatively strong, rising 1.57%; the Layer1 sector fell 3.25%, of which Algorand (ALGO) fell 9.86%; the PayFi sector fell 6.57%, and Velo (VELO) fell 10.55%; the DeFi sector fell 6.65%, but Saros (SAROS) and AERO (Aerodrome Finance) rose 2.19% and 2.28% respectively; the Layer2 sector fell 6.73%, and SKALE (SKL) rose 47.98% against the trend.

The crypto sector index, which reflects the historical market trends of the sector, shows that the ssiGameFi, ssiMeme, and ssiAI indices fell by 8.57%, 8.55%, and 8.35%, respectively.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0.01602-0.06%
MAY
MAY$0.05147+0.88%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0929+4.73%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
XRP rose 7.6% after Ripple co-founder Arthur Britto spoke for the first time in 14 years

XRP rose 7.6% after Ripple co-founder Arthur Britto spoke for the first time in 14 years

PANews reported on June 24 that Arthur Britto, the mysterious co-founder of Ripple (XRP), released public content on the X platform for the first time this morning after 14 years
XRP
XRP$3.1141-5.02%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02796-10.44%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0929+4.73%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 16:08
Nauru becomes first Pacific nation to establish dedicated crypto regulator

Nauru becomes first Pacific nation to establish dedicated crypto regulator

Nauru has become the first Pacific nation to establish a dedicated regulatory authority for virtual assets. The Pacific nation of Nauru passed legislation on June 17 to create the Command Ridge Virtual Asset Authority, an autonomous body that will oversee…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0929+4.73%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2115-10.93%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 20:45

Trending News

More

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

XRP rose 7.6% after Ripple co-founder Arthur Britto spoke for the first time in 14 years

Nauru becomes first Pacific nation to establish dedicated crypto regulator

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $231 million yesterday, marking the seventh consecutive day of net inflows.

More Than $1 Billion in Leveraged Bets Wiped out; Whale Trader Loses $83M in ETH Liquidation