The new address that opened a PEPE position the day before yesterday is suspected to have bought another $1.21 million of PEPE in the early morning, with a current floating loss of about $140,000.

2025/08/15 11:00
PANews reported on August 15th that @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring indicated that the new address 0x122...002bA, which initially established a PEPE position the day before yesterday, was suspected of replenishing its position in the early hours of the morning. Over the past 10 hours, another 107.8 billion PEPE were withdrawn from Coinbase, valued at $1.21 million. Currently, the account holds a total of 218.6 billion PEPE. Based on the withdrawal price, the average cost is approximately $0.00001173, resulting in a floating loss of $140,000.

