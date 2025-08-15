Superform v2 testnet upgrade adds support for EIP-7702

PANews reported on August 15th that the Superform v2 public beta testnet has launched an upgraded version, adding features such as support for the latest protocol, EIP-7702, and a prompt to switch allocation methods during withdrawals. This fixes issues with uneven withdrawal distribution, while also improving user experience, including loading speed and smoother page operation. In just one week since the public beta launch, over 10,000 users have created accounts and completed 35,000 treasury deposits.
According to previous news, the Superform Foundation has been established and will release token economic papers in the next few months .
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.