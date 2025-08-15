USDC Treasury mints over $50 million in new USDC on Ethereum

PANews
2025/08/15 21:56
USDCoin
PANews reported on August 15 that according to Whale Alert, USDC Treasury has just minted 50,083,900 new USDC on the Ethereum blockchain, worth approximately US$50,064,116.

Crypto.news2025/06/19 20:51
PANews2025/06/19 07:27
