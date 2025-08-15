Hedge Fund Brevan Howard Reveals $2.3 Billion in Bitcoin Holdings

2025/08/15 23:12
PANews reported on August 15th that Brevan Howard, a hedge fund with $20 billion under management, disclosed in its latest 13F filing that it holds 37,506,057 shares of IBIT, valued at approximately $2.3 billion. This represents a significant increase from the 21,567,122 shares reported in March. According to SEC filings, Brevan Howard is now the largest institutional holder of IBIT.

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Solid Intel , the Federal Reserve has officially withdrawn the prior notification requirements and related regulatory guidelines for banks' cryptocurrency-related activities.
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
FHFA to study crypto holdings and mortgage eligibility

FHFA to study crypto holdings and mortgage eligibility

PANews reported on June 24 that Pulte, director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), posted on the X platform: “We will study the relationship between cryptocurrency holdings and
