Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH retraces below $4,500 as SharpLink reports heavy quarterly losses

Fxstreet
2025/08/16 06:50
Ethereum
ETH$4,436.72-4.21%

Ethereum price today: $4,430

  • SharpLink Gaming revealed its Ethereum treasury has exceeded 728,000 ETH, worth over $3.2 billion.
  • Despite its treasury growth, the company reported net losses between April and June worth $103 million.
  • ETH could find support at $4,100 if it fails to recover the $4,500 level.

Ethereum (ETH) fell 2% on Friday following SharpLink Gaming's (SBET) reported quarterly losses of $103 million despite growing its treasury holdings to 728,000 ETH.

SharpLink sees $103 million losses amid treasury growth

In its first quarterly report since pivoting toward an Ethereum treasury in May, esports marketing company SharpLink Gaming revealed its stash has exceeded 728,000 ETH worth over $3.2 billion, at the time of writing. The company stated "nearly all" its holdings is deployed into securing the Ethereum network via staking, earning a yield of 1,326 ETH so far.

"In the short period since launching our strategy, we've raised significant capital and scaled our ETH holdings in a highly accretive manner," said SharpLink's co-CEO Joseph Chalom.

Despite the growth in its treasury, SharpLink reported net losses of $103 million between April and June, a huge yearly decline from its net income during a similar period last year. It also saw a 30% YoY decline in revenue, which came in at just $0.7 million in Q2.

The company noted that the net losses stem from a $87.8 million non-cash impairment of its liquid staked ETH, as it had to recognize the lowest price the tokens traded at in Q2 — which was $2,300 — based on US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) rules.

"To reiterate, this is a non-cash loss resulting from current US accounting rules. The company has not sold or redeemed any of its LsETH assets," SharpLink noted in the report.

Following the report, SharpLink's shares plunged by 15%, closing the day at $19.85 on Friday.

Since gaining mainstream attention in June, Ethereum treasury companies have accumulated over 2.7 million ETH, with BitMine Immersion (BMNR) leading the way with holdings of 1.2 million ETH.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH declines below $4,500 eyes $4,100

Ethereum fell below the $4,500 support after a failed attempt to return toward the $4,700 level. The decline sparked $169 million in futures liquidations over the past 24 hours, with liquidated long positions rising to $130 million and short liquidations accounting for the remainder, according to Coinglass data.

The top altcoin could find support at $4,100, a level that previously served as a key resistance over the past year. A further decline below $4,100 could send ETH to $3,500 — a level strengthened by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and Simple Moving Average (SMA).

ETH/USDT daily chart

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) have retreated from their overbought regions, with the former testing its moving average line. The decline aligns with price corrections that occasionally follow overheated conditions in both indicators.

A reclaim of its all-time high above $4,868 will invalidate the thesis and potentially send ETH to $5,000.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve wraps up crypto supervision program on banks

Federal Reserve wraps up crypto supervision program on banks

The Federal Reserve (Fed) ended its Novel Activities Supervision Program that monitored crypto activities in banks, with plans to resume its normal supervisory process, according to a statement on Friday.
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/16 06:02
DEFI buyback; new L1

DEFI buyback; new L1

PANews Editor's Note: PANews has selected a week's worth of high-quality content to help you fill in the gaps during the weekend. Click on the title to read. Stablecoin public
DeFi
DEFI$0.001745-6.48%
L1
L1$0.007198+7.83%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06968+248.40%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 09:30
Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

PANews reported on June 19 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the giant whale @AguilaTrades, who lost $15.42 million in two failed BTC long positions, has started
Bitcoin
BTC$117,562.74-1.18%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0934+0.53%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:36

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve wraps up crypto supervision program on banks

DEFI buyback; new L1

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

218th Ethereum ACDE Meeting: Reviewing Fusaka Devnet-4 Fixes, Setting Devnet-5 Priorities

World Liberty Finance-linked wallets purchased approximately $18.6 million worth of ETH and WBTC