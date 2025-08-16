Bo Hines has received more than 50 job offers since resigning as executive director of the Crypto Council and is considering five positions in the crypto field.

2025/08/16 09:45
PANews reported on August 16 that Bo Hines, according to Fortune, said in an interview that he has received over 50 job offers since announcing his resignation as executive director of the White House Crypto Commission last week, after nearly seven months. He is seriously considering five of them, all in the cryptocurrency field, and stated that he has no plans to return to politics at this time.

