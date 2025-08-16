$450M in Seized Crypto Assets on Track for Return to Defrauded Investors

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/16 11:30
U
U$0,02515-9,85%
RealLink
REAL$0,04904-4,06%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0,00009267-0,63%

The Justice Department is unleashing over $450 million in seized crypto, real estate, and luxury assets to repay thousands of defrauded victims in a $577 million scheme.

DOJ Plans Restitution for Thousands After $577M Cryptocurrency Fraud

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Aug. 12 that two Estonian nationals have been sentenced for operating a worldwide cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme, with a significant portion of the case now turning toward returning seized assets to victims. The DOJ stated:

Prosecutors said the men, Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin, used their company Hashflare to promise customers a share of cryptocurrency mining profits, while in reality much of the mining did not occur. The scheme raised more than $577 million from 2015 to 2019 through fabricated dashboards and false performance claims.

The sentencing, handed down by U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik in Seattle, comes after both men had already served the 16-month term in pretrial custody. “The men have already served 16 months in custody; in addition to the custodial term, U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik ordered each to pay a $25,000 fine and complete 360 hours of community service while on supervised release. The men are expected to return to Estonia to serve their terms of supervised release,” the Justice Department explained.

Prosecutors alleged that much of the investors’ funds were spent on bitcoin purchases, real estate, luxury vehicles, and other high-value personal expenses. Acting U.S. Attorney Teal Luthy Miller described the conduct as “a classic Ponzi scheme” that caused significant financial and emotional harm to victims.

Authorities emphasized that a key outcome of the case is the large-scale forfeiture meant to help those harmed by the fraud. “The sentences also incorporated the forfeiture of cryptocurrency, funds, vehicles, real property, and cryptocurrency mining equipment—seized by the United States and its foreign law enforcement partners—which are collectively valued at over $450 million,” the DOJ noted, adding:

Details of the remission process will be announced at a later date, and federal officials say the majority of the seized wealth will be directed toward repayment. The DOJ worked alongside the Estonian Police and Border Guard and the Estonian Prosecutor General’s Office to secure these assets and ensure they can be distributed back to victims in multiple countries.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

PA Daily | Binance has issued an additional 3,860 tokens to users who received the REX airdrop; the UK plans to require crypto companies to report user and transaction data starting in 2026

PA Daily | Binance has issued an additional 3,860 tokens to users who received the REX airdrop; the UK plans to require crypto companies to report user and transaction data starting in 2026

Some of the invitees to the TRUMP dinner made profits through token trading, but their identities remained anonymous; the Hong Kong police smashed a money laundering group using virtual asset money changers, involving a total amount of 118 million yuan; venture capital firm A100x launched a $50 million second fund to support early-stage companies in the fields of AI, digital assets and blockchain.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,109-1,36%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01529-3,47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1231-2,22%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000076+1,33%
FUND
FUND$0,03012-24,70%
REVOX
REX$0,026351+0,86%
Share
PANews2025/05/18 17:11
OpenAI successfully raised over $8 billion in funding, with strong demand for subscriptions

OpenAI successfully raised over $8 billion in funding, with strong demand for subscriptions

PANews reported on August 16th that, according to Jinshi, a person familiar with the transaction revealed that OpenAI has secured $8.3 billion in a new round of funding, part of
Particl
PART$0,1743--%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 11:59
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 360 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 360 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

PANews reported on June 23 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $360 million, of which $169 million
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0903-2,16%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 23:30

Trending News

More

PA Daily | Binance has issued an additional 3,860 tokens to users who received the REX airdrop; the UK plans to require crypto companies to report user and transaction data starting in 2026

OpenAI successfully raised over $8 billion in funding, with strong demand for subscriptions

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 360 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

The U.S. State Department issued a global alert, advising American citizens overseas to be vigilant

Google's ambition: from AI computing infrastructure to Crypto