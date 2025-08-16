OpenAI successfully raised over $8 billion in funding, with strong demand for subscriptions

PANews
2025/08/16 11:59
Particl
PART$0.1742+0.05%

PANews reported on August 16th that, according to Jinshi, a person familiar with the transaction revealed that OpenAI has secured $8.3 billion in a new round of funding, part of a $40 billion fundraising plan. This financing comes as the company's business accelerates. The person revealed that OpenAI's annualized recurring revenue has climbed from $10 billion in June to $13 billion, and is expected to exceed $20 billion by the end of this year. Furthermore, the number of paying enterprise users of ChatGPT has rapidly increased from 3 million a few months ago to 5 million. This round of fundraising has been completed ahead of schedule, with strong demand and an oversubscription of five times.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

Ohio’s House passed a bill to legally insulate various crypto activities, such as mining and staking, and exempt some transactions from capital gains tax.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02724-3.54%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.020531-4.02%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.0001359-4.16%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:10
Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

Despite Bitcoin’s recent climb above $110,000, altcoins remain stuck in a bearish rut, raising doubts about whether the long-awaited “altcoin season” will materialize anytime soon.  According to a June 18 analysis by CryptoQuant contributor Burrakesmeci, one metric tells a compelling…
Threshold
T$0.01659-1.54%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006888-0.23%
Salamanca
DON$0.000584-5.04%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0926+0.32%
SOON
SOON$0.3122-8.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 14:15
North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cryptoslate, a North Korean developer has obtained advanced permissions in the Keeper-Wallet code base of Waves Protocol. The account "AhegaoXXX" has pushed
Waves
WAVES$1.198-1.04%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0926+0.32%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02774-5.83%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:05

Trending News

More

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

Iran says it thwarted an Israeli assassination attempt on its foreign minister

Google's ambition: from AI computing infrastructure to Crypto