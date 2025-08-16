Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 2.9 billion in the past 7 days

PANews
2025/08/16 15:29
USDCoin
USDC$0.9992-0.01%

PANews reported on August 16th that according to official data, in the seven days ending August 14th, Circle issued approximately 8.6 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 5.7 billion USDC, increasing the circulating supply by approximately 2.9 billion. The total circulating supply of USDC is 67.5 billion, with approximately $67.6 billion in reserves, including approximately $10.2 billion in cash and $57.4 billion in the Circle Reserve Fund.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

As the global asset tokenization wave sweeps across the world, Hong Kong is becoming a key testing ground for on-chain asset layout. According to PANews, many domestic companies holding physical assets have also heard the news and are seeking to put their assets on the chain for tokenized financing. The most common compliance solution is to confirm the ownership of domestic assets on the alliance chain, then set up a main body in Hong Kong to control domestic assets, and then issue tokens for financing. At present, Hong Kong's RWA industry is still crossing the river by feeling the stones.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022917-1.44%
ANTTIME
ANT$0.00026+44.44%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0003103-10.34%
Allo
RWA$0.00469-3.29%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 09:00
Jupiter: Will pledge up to $580 million of SOL from the JLP pool

Jupiter: Will pledge up to $580 million of SOL from the JLP pool

PANews reported on August 16 that Jupiter tweeted that it will stake up to $580 million of SOL in the JLP fund pool through the native staking mechanism. This move
Solana
SOL$188.25-3.60%
Movement
MOVE$0.1369+0.07%
FUND
FUND$0.0245-39.95%
JLaunchpad
JLP$0.0005065+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 14:03
Terawulf Secures $3.7B AI Hosting Deal With Fluidstack, Backed by Google

Terawulf Secures $3.7B AI Hosting Deal With Fluidstack, Backed by Google

Bitcoin miner Terawulf announced on Aug. 14 that it has entered into two ten-year high-performance computing colocation agreements with AI cloud platform Fluidstack. Financial and Corporate Backing Bitcoin miner Terawulf announced on Aug. 14 that it had entered two 10-year high-performance computing (HPC) colocation agreements with artificial intelligence (AI) cloud platform Fluidstack. As part of […]
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08332-6.86%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1235-1.20%
Particl
PART$0.1743+0.05%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 13:30

Trending News

More

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

Jupiter: Will pledge up to $580 million of SOL from the JLP pool

Terawulf Secures $3.7B AI Hosting Deal With Fluidstack, Backed by Google

Celestia Lianchuang: With over $100 million in capital reserves, it is enough to support more than 6 years of operation

Several UAE airlines and travel agencies now accept cryptocurrency payments