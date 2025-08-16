A large investor who held ETH for over 6 months decided to take profits and sold it for a profit of $11.84 million.

2025/08/16 17:14
PANews reported on August 16 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, a large investor who had held ETH for over 6 months decided to take profits. The address 0x90C...0a24C sold 5299.5 ETH (about 23.6 million US dollars) on the chain at an average price of US$4453 in the past 20 minutes. The funds came from three addresses, which built a position of 9154 ETH in batches at US$2218.6 between February and March 2025.

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Data: There are 70 Ethereum treasury companies, holding about 3% of the circulating supply

PANews reported on August 16 that according to data from strategythreserve, the Ethereum Treasury Company currently holds 3.7 million coins, worth approximately US$16.38 billion. There are 70 related entities, and
PANews2025/08/16 15:44
Hive Posts $45.6M in Total Revenue, Fueled by Bitcoin Mining Boom

Hive Digital Technologies reported its strongest quarterly performance to date for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, ending June 30, with $40.8 million in digital currency mining revenue. Digital Currency Mining Revenue Surges Bitcoin miner Hive Digital Technologies (Nasdaq: HIVE) has posted its “strongest” quarterly performance to date, driven by surging bitcoin ( BTC) […]
Tiger Global bought 125,000 Class A shares of Circle in Q2

New Hampshire signed the first state Bitcoin reserve bill in the United States. More crypto legislation is ready to be enacted, which may set off a trend of imitation by other states.