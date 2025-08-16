Bitdeer mined 80.4 BTC this week, bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to 1,764.2.

PANews reported on August 16 that Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company Bitdeer released its latest Bitcoin holdings data on the X platform. As of August 15, its total Bitcoin holdings had increased to 1,764.2 (Note: This number is pure holdings and does not include Bitcoin deposited by customers). In addition, its Bitcoin mining output this week was 80.4 BTC, but 34.3 BTC were sold.

