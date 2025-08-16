"Big Brother Maji" returns to reopen PUMP and HYPE long positions with 5x leverage

PANews
2025/08/16 20:24
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.62-2.67%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003382-8.02%

PANews reported on August 16 that Onchain Lens posted on the X platform that "Big Brother Maji" reopened long positions in PUMP and HYPE with 5x leverage. In addition, he also held long positions in other cryptocurrencies, including ETH with 25x leverage and BTC with 40x leverage, with a current floating loss of US$5.7 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Hong Kong China News Service, Hong Kong Liberal Arts Federation Chairman and Legislative Council member Lo Wai-kwok said that the development of
FUND
FUND$0.0245-30.00%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0904-0.11%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 17:36
Manta Network lends 7.5 million MANTA tokens to Wintermute to provide liquidity

Manta Network lends 7.5 million MANTA tokens to Wintermute to provide liquidity

PANews reported on August 16th that Manta Network has reached a liquidity agreement with market maker Wintermute to loan 7.5 million MANTA tokens to support liquidity on cryptocurrency exchanges. These
Manta Network
MANTA$0.2254-3.96%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 19:44
The Federal Reserve canceled the special regulatory project for cryptocurrency businesses, and US media reported that the United States relaxed regulations on the cryptocurrency industry.

The Federal Reserve canceled the special regulatory project for cryptocurrency businesses, and US media reported that the United States relaxed regulations on the cryptocurrency industry.

PANews reported on August 16th that, according to Zhitong Finance, the Federal Reserve announced the discontinuation of its "Emerging Activities Supervision Program," which was established in 2023. Part of the
Particl
PART$0.1743+0.05%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 20:01

Trending News

More

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

Manta Network lends 7.5 million MANTA tokens to Wintermute to provide liquidity

The Federal Reserve canceled the special regulatory project for cryptocurrency businesses, and US media reported that the United States relaxed regulations on the cryptocurrency industry.

"Bazaar" surpasses "Cathedral", how does cryptocurrency become the cornerstone of trust in the AI agent economy?

Powell: Expect tariff-driven inflation to rise in coming months