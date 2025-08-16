KiiChain — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

1. Guide to completing the activities 2. Conclusion In this article:

KiiChain is an L1 solution built on the Cosmos SDK that integrates B2B payment infrastructure and real-world asset tokenization through the T-REX module.

The project has raised $20.1 million from Nimbus, Eclipse Fi, and others.

In this guide, we’ll go over the activities worth doing in the testnet with a focus on a potential airdrop.

Go to the website and connect your wallet. In the testnet section, link your X (Twitter) account and complete the available tasks. Tasks. Data: KiiChain Complete the available tasks on the Galxe and Guild platforms: Campaign page. Data: Galxe Join the project’s Discord, stay active, and farm roles. Tasks. Data: KiiChainCampaign page. Data: Galxe