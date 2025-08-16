Bitcoin Standard Treasury: Will increase Bitcoin holdings to more than 50,000

PANews reported on August 16 that according to CoinDesk, Bitcoin Standard Treasury (BSTR), led by cryptography pioneer Adam Back, announced that it is preparing to be listed on the Nasdaq through a merger with Cantor Equity Partners (CEPO). It currently has 30,021 BTC on its balance sheet and plans to increase its Bitcoin reserves to more than 50,000.

If this goal is achieved, Bitcoin Standard Treasury is expected to surpass MARA Holdings (MARA) to become the second-largest BTC holder after Strategy. As of now, MSTR, MARA, and BSTR hold a total of approximately 710,000 Bitcoins, accounting for approximately 3.38% of the fixed supply of 21 million Bitcoins.