In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$261 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews
2025/08/16 23:30

PANews reported on August 16th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $261 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $70.7449 million in long positions and $190 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $29.0379 million, and for ETH, $115 million.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

PANews reported on June 19 that Trump posted on his social media platform that the Senate has passed the "GENIUS Act", which will promote large-scale investment and innovation in the
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.143+0.92%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.020147-0.99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0887-4.62%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04077+4.27%
SOON
SOON$0.2923-9.39%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:09
KiiChain — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

KiiChain — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

KiiChain is an L1 solution built on the Cosmos SDK that integrates B2B payment infrastructure and real-world asset tokenization through the T-REX module. The project has raised $20.1 million from Nimbus, Eclipse Fi, and others. In this guide, we’ll go over the activities worth doing in the testnet with a focus on a potential airdrop. Сообщение KiiChain — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Threshold
T$0.01701+4.87%
RealLink
REAL$0.04921-0.82%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00038--%
L1
L1$0.007198--%
LightLink
LL$0.01423+1.57%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 20:38
OpenMind — active in the project with an eye on the drop

OpenMind — active in the project with an eye on the drop

OpenMind is a technology company developing a decentralized operating system for robots and autonomous agents. At the time of writing, the project allows you to register for the waitlist and complete simple social tasks to earn points. The team has raised $20 million in funding from Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Digital Currency Group (DCG), and […] Сообщение OpenMind — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 22:31

Trending News

More

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

KiiChain — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

OpenMind — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Trump: No tariffs on Chinese purchases of Russian oil for now

Bitcoin Standard Treasury: Will increase Bitcoin holdings to more than 50,000