Canary Capital CEO: Bitcoin will reach $140,000-150,000 this year, and Ethereum will not reach a new high

PANews reported on August 17 that according to Decrypt, Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg said in an interview with CNBC: "There is more than a 50% chance that Bitcoin will rise to the range of $140,000 to $150,000 this year before a new bear market begins." Steven McClurg attributed the rise to the growth in ETF demand and the expansion of institutional buyers, including sovereign wealth funds, pensions and corporate bonds.

However, Steven McClurg doesn't believe Ethereum's recent surge will continue. "I'm not a big fan of Ethereum, simply because it's an old technology. There are many other protocols that are faster, have lower transaction costs, and are fundamentally more secure. While Ethereum has performed well over the past five years or so, new blockchains like Solana and Sui have surpassed it. I expect Ethereum to gradually decline and not reach new all-time highs."