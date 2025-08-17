Canary Capital CEO: Bitcoin will reach $140,000-150,000 this year, and Ethereum will not reach a new high

PANews
2025/08/17 08:20
Moonveil
MORE$0.10049+0.62%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001966+1.81%

PANews reported on August 17 that according to Decrypt, Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg said in an interview with CNBC: "There is more than a 50% chance that Bitcoin will rise to the range of $140,000 to $150,000 this year before a new bear market begins." Steven McClurg attributed the rise to the growth in ETF demand and the expansion of institutional buyers, including sovereign wealth funds, pensions and corporate bonds.

However, Steven McClurg doesn't believe Ethereum's recent surge will continue. "I'm not a big fan of Ethereum, simply because it's an old technology. There are many other protocols that are faster, have lower transaction costs, and are fundamentally more secure. While Ethereum has performed well over the past five years or so, new blockchains like Solana and Sui have surpassed it. I expect Ethereum to gradually decline and not reach new all-time highs."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale bought 7.23 million Fartcoins in the past 24 hours, worth $6.75 million

A whale bought 7.23 million Fartcoins in the past 24 hours, worth $6.75 million

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address tLoQPv purchased 7.23 million Fartcoins at an average price of US$0.93 in the past 24 hours, with
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0993+6.31%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 22:19
Standard Chartered Bank: Norway's sovereign wealth fund increased its holdings of Bitcoin-related assets by 83% in the second quarter

Standard Chartered Bank: Norway's sovereign wealth fund increased its holdings of Bitcoin-related assets by 83% in the second quarter

PANews reported on August 17th that Geoffrey Kendrick, Global Head of Digital Asset Research at Standard Chartered Bank, stated that Norges Bank Investment Management increased its Bitcoin-related holdings by 83%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079+2.59%
FUND
FUND$0.02455-18.49%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0642-4.49%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 08:07
Trump Emerges as Runner-up in Nobel Peace Prize Betting

Trump Emerges as Runner-up in Nobel Peace Prize Betting

Bettors on Polymarket and Kalshi see an interesting path for U.S. President Donald Trump to claim the Nobel Peace Prize. On both platforms, the sitting president holds the second-highest odds, putting him squarely in contention. Prediction Markets Keep Trump in Close Race for Nobel Peace Prize The Nobel Peace Prize is a prestigious international honor […]
Honorswap
HONOR$0.4781--%
U
U$0.02603+2.76%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.117-1.48%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079+2.59%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/17 04:30

Trending News

More

A whale bought 7.23 million Fartcoins in the past 24 hours, worth $6.75 million

Standard Chartered Bank: Norway's sovereign wealth fund increased its holdings of Bitcoin-related assets by 83% in the second quarter

Trump Emerges as Runner-up in Nobel Peace Prize Betting

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $1.02 billion last week, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $1.23 billion

Trump-Backed Miner Seeks Asian Bitcoin Acquisitions