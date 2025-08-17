Standard Chartered Bank: Norway's sovereign wealth fund increased its holdings of Bitcoin-related assets by 83% in the second quarter

PANews
2025/08/17 08:07
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079+2.59%
FUND
FUND$0.02455-18.49%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06425-4.23%

PANews reported on August 17th that Geoffrey Kendrick, Global Head of Digital Asset Research at Standard Chartered Bank, stated that Norges Bank Investment Management increased its Bitcoin-related holdings by 83% in the second quarter. The fund increased its Bitcoin equivalent exposure from 6,200 BTC to 11,400 BTC in the second quarter, an 83% increase. This holding is invested almost entirely in MicroStrategy, with an additional position in Metaplanet worth approximately 200 BTC. Norges Bank Investment Management, also known as the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global, is the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, managing $1.7 trillion in assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale bought 7.23 million Fartcoins in the past 24 hours, worth $6.75 million

A whale bought 7.23 million Fartcoins in the past 24 hours, worth $6.75 million

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address tLoQPv purchased 7.23 million Fartcoins at an average price of US$0.93 in the past 24 hours, with
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0993+6.31%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 22:19
Trump Emerges as Runner-up in Nobel Peace Prize Betting

Trump Emerges as Runner-up in Nobel Peace Prize Betting

Bettors on Polymarket and Kalshi see an interesting path for U.S. President Donald Trump to claim the Nobel Peace Prize. On both platforms, the sitting president holds the second-highest odds, putting him squarely in contention. Prediction Markets Keep Trump in Close Race for Nobel Peace Prize The Nobel Peace Prize is a prestigious international honor […]
Honorswap
HONOR$0.4781--%
U
U$0.02603+2.76%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.117-1.48%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079+2.59%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/17 04:30
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $1.02 billion last week, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $1.23 billion

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $1.02 billion last week, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $1.23 billion

PANews reported on June 23 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net outflow of US$1.02 billion last week (June 16 to June 20, Eastern Time). The
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0993+6.31%
LayerNet
NET$0.00012295-3.40%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 11:59

Trending News

More

A whale bought 7.23 million Fartcoins in the past 24 hours, worth $6.75 million

Trump Emerges as Runner-up in Nobel Peace Prize Betting

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $1.02 billion last week, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $1.23 billion

Trump-Backed Miner Seeks Asian Bitcoin Acquisitions

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable