The ETF Store President: It is not recommended to buy BTC or ETH through "treasury companies", you can buy directly

PANews
2025/08/17 08:43
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Notcoin
PANews reported on August 17 that Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, tweeted, "Ignore the noise. If you truly believe in Bitcoin or Ethereum, buy them directly, or buy a spot ETF. You don't need the financial engineering associated with a 'treasury company.'"

