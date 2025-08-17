Coinbase Sees Full-Scale Altcoin Season Brewing With September Rotation in Sight

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 09:30
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,000789+16,56%
Major
MAJOR$0,1705+4,53%

Altcoins are primed for liftoff as surging liquidity, regulatory clarity, and macro momentum converge—Coinbase signals explosive upside ahead of a September acceleration.

Market Set for Full Altcoin Acceleration With Major Shift Into September, According to Coinbase

Coinbase Institutional released its monthly outlook report on Aug. 14 titled “Altcoin Season Cometh,” signaling a shift in market dynamics that could support a broad altcoin rally by September. The firm’s global head of research, David Duong, wrote: “Our 3Q25 outlook remains constructive, though our view on an altcoin season has evolved.” He added:

The report also emphasized stronger-than-expected macroeconomic conditions and a clearer regulatory framework as pivotal contributors to the improved outlook. While the Altcoin Season Index remains below the key 75-point threshold, altcoin market capitalization has risen over 50% since early July, reaching $1.4 trillion as of Aug. 12.

Bitcoin’s dominance has declined from 65% in May to 59% by August, indicating early-stage capital rotation into altcoins. Coinbase pointed to the record $7.2 trillion parked in U.S. money market funds as latent capital that could reenter the crypto ecosystem if monetary policy becomes more accommodative. The report stated: “We think Fed easing could unlock greater retail participation in the medium term.”

Liquidity metrics, including stablecoin issuance and spot trading volume, have started to recover after months of contraction. Coinbase reiterated its thesis that a global M2 money supply uptick tends to precede bitcoin rallies, suggesting broader liquidity tailwinds in late Q3 or early Q4.

Ethereum ( ETH) remains the institutional centerpiece, with digital asset treasuries such as Bitmine Immersion Technologies and Sharplink Gaming collectively holding over 2.95 million ETH, more than 2% of total supply. High-beta tokens tied to ETH—including ARB, ENA, OP, and particularly LDO—are exhibiting amplified price action. LDO has appreciated 58% month-to-date, supported in part by a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) staff view that liquid staking, under specific conditions, does not constitute a securities offering. Concluding the report, Coinbase reinforced its positive stance:

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Massive Stock Crash, Doubles Down on Bitcoin

Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Massive Stock Crash, Doubles Down on Bitcoin

Stock market crash indicators are flashing red, according to Robert Kiyosaki, as bitcoin gains favor while traditional retirement plans face devastating losses in the looming collapse. Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Market Collapse With Bitcoin Targeting $1 Million Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has again voiced concern over the possibility of a severe […]
GAINS
GAINS$0,02784+2,27%
RedStone
RED$0,3859+2,22%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/17 08:30
The ETF Store President: It is not recommended to buy BTC or ETH through "treasury companies", you can buy directly

The ETF Store President: It is not recommended to buy BTC or ETH through "treasury companies", you can buy directly

PANews reported on August 17 that Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, tweeted, "Ignore the noise. If you truly believe in Bitcoin or Ethereum, buy them directly, or buy
Bitcoin
BTC$117 714,25+0,10%
Ethereum
ETH$4 451,06+0,20%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001976+2,97%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 08:43
A whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, and now has a floating loss of about $22 million

A whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, and now has a floating loss of about $22 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens detection, a whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, involving assets including SOL, ETH, HYPE, XRP, ADA, etc. Due to
Solana
SOL$191,58+2,02%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46,68-3,01%
XRP
XRP$3,1204+0,34%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0993+6,31%
Cardano
ADA$0,9405-2,33%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00709-0,97%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 22:13

Trending News

More

Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Massive Stock Crash, Doubles Down on Bitcoin

The ETF Store President: It is not recommended to buy BTC or ETH through "treasury companies", you can buy directly

A whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, and now has a floating loss of about $22 million

Analyst: Over 890,000 ETH awaiting redemption, which may intensify the selling pressure of ETH

ChatGPT leader: GPT-5 still has "hallucination" problems, and recommends users to check their answers