Five wallets suspected to belong to the same entity spent $21.23 million to buy 938,000 LINK

PANews
2025/08/17 10:33
Chainlink
LINK$24.25+11.59%
Ethereum
ETH$4,474.28+0.91%

PANews reported on August 17 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, five wallets suspected to belong to the same entity spent 4,806 ETH (worth US$21.23 million) to purchase 938,489 LINK at a price of US$22.62.

