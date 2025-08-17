DeFi smart agent platform Almanak completes $8.45 million in financing, with participation from Delphi Labs and others

PANews reported on August 17 that DeFi smart agent platform Almanak completed US$8.45 million in financing, with participation from Delphi Labs, HashKey Capital, BanklessVC, NEAR Foundation, RockawayX, Matrix Partners, AppWorks, Sparkle VC, Shima Capital and others.
