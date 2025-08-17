Most Investors Participating in Bank of America's Global Fund Manager Survey Still Have *Zero* Cryptocurrency Exposure

PANews
2025/08/17 21:47
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00006196+3.75%
FUND
FUND$0.02455+0.20%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06292-1.61%

PANews reported on August 17 that Nate Geraci, co-founder of The ETF Institute, posted on the X platform that the vast majority of investors participating in the Bank of America Global Fund Manager Survey still have zero exposure to cryptocurrencies. Among the few investors with exposure, the average portfolio allocation ratio is 3.2%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$859.08+3.11%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1285+1.82%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00202+2.43%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008815-0.20%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

PANews reported on August 17 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader turned $125,000 into $29.6 million in just four months by going long on ETH on HyperLiquid, earning a
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00037-2.63%
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0.001399-5.15%
Ethereum
ETH$4,561.99+3.50%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 21:11
How does war affect Bitcoin? A deep analysis of the five-year price trajectory

How does war affect Bitcoin? A deep analysis of the five-year price trajectory

In the early morning of June 13, 2025, Israel launched Operation Lion Rise, attacking several Iranian cities, military bases and nuclear facilities. Recently, Iran's largest crypto exchange Nobitex was hacked
DeepBook
DEEP$0.174717+2.42%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0886+0.45%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 11:00

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

How does war affect Bitcoin? A deep analysis of the five-year price trajectory

Arbitrum DAO's Ethereum treasury has grown by approximately 36% month-over-month, currently reaching 22,500 ETH.

Bitcoin Treasury Capital launches a 105 BTC convertible stock loan program