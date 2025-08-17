Solana’s maximum TPS per block reached 107,664, a record high.

PANews
2025/08/17 22:23
PANews reported on August 17 that the Solana network's maximum single-block processing speed reached 107,664 transactions per second (TPS), setting a record for the network's highest throughput in history.

