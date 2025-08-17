Cross-chain DeFi protocol MaiaDAO launches Ethereum reserve, with current ETH holdings reaching 169

PANews
2025/08/17 22:35
PANews reported on August 17th that Strategythreserve published an article on the X platform, revealing that MaiaDAO, a cross-chain DeFi protocol that supports automated management of liquidity and intent/OFT full-chain swaps, has announced the launch of its Ethereum reserve. The current ETH holdings have reached 169, ranking 64th among Ethereum reserve institutions.

