Bitwise analysts: The increasing amount of ETH to be unstaked may bring greater market selling pressure

PANews
2025/08/17 23:59
MAY
MAY$0.04991-0.45%
Ethereum
ETH$4,532.79+3.06%

PANews reported on August 17 that according to Decrypt, the validator exit queue of the Ethereum blockchain reached 855,158 ETH on Friday, a record high. Juan Leon, senior investment strategist at Bitwise, said that the increasing number of ETH to be unstaked may be the reason for the recent pullback of the asset. The unstaked Ethereum queue usually has a negative impact on the price of ETH, and may also bring greater market selling pressure in the future, because staked tokens like stETH can be traded at a discount, and the discount will reduce the value of the collateral, thereby triggering risk reduction, hedging and even liquidation, which will eventually lead to ETH spot selling. The leveraged "stETH cycle" transactions conducted through the DeFi protocol liquidity pool will no longer be profitable, and traders will also form synchronous selling pressure by closing positions and selling ETH to repay loans.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
U
U$0.0225-14.44%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00009168-0.55%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.088-1.67%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Capverse
CAP$0.06411-2.80%
NFT
NFT$0.000000466-0.53%
Share
PANews2022/09/15 16:00
Cynthia Lummis Urges Congress to Fast-Track GENIUS Act, Warns Crypto Leadership at Stake

Cynthia Lummis Urges Congress to Fast-Track GENIUS Act, Warns Crypto Leadership at Stake

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) is putting pressure on Congress to pass clear crypto legislation on the heels of the Senate’s approval of the GENIUS Act on June 17. Cynthia Lummis Makes A Case For Crypto Giving remarks on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Lummis argued that while the successful Senate vote brought the U.S. “one step closer to being a welcoming home for digital assets,” Congress still needs to pass market structure legislation as a whole in order to make the U.S. the global “crypto capital.” Today brings us one step closer to becoming a welcoming home for digital asset companies. Now, let’s finish the job & pass market structure legislation to fulfill @POTUS ' vision of becoming the crypto capital of the world. pic.twitter.com/tyz6Kbc5qK — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) June 18, 2025 “The success of the GENIUS Act hinges on comprehensive market structure legislation that protects consumers, establishes transparency, and creates clearly defined trading regulations,” Lummis said. “Congress must act quickly.” Lummis further claimed that working on crypto market structure policy has begun “in earnest,” with draft legislation and Senate hearings on the topic to come within the next few weeks. “This is only the first step,” Lummis said. “Congress must pass comprehensive market structure legislation in the coming months that draws a line between the security and commodity and creates a pathway for digital assets to register with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).” The GENIUS Act Heads To The House The GENIUS Act advanced past the Senate in a 68-30 vote on Tuesday despite partisan division over the stablecoin bill’s passage . Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) urged her fellow U.S. lawmakers to vote no on the legislation, citing concerns related to U.S. President Donald Trump’s cryptocurrency ventures. The Donald Trump-affiliated crypto platform World Liberty Financial recently announced the launch of its own stablecoin known as USD1, sparking backlash from his political opponents. “A bill that turbocharges the stablecoin market, while facilitating the President’s corruption and undermining national security, financial stability, and consumer protection is worse than no bill at all,” Warren said in a May press release . Despite the pushback, the GENIUS Act will now head to the House of Representatives.
DAR Open Network
D$0.03588+0.78%
U
U$0.0225-14.44%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.341+2.10%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.13307-1.35%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04179+2.98%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 06:44

Trending News

More

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Cynthia Lummis Urges Congress to Fast-Track GENIUS Act, Warns Crypto Leadership at Stake

Fractal Bitcoin: Single-Step Transfers Now Integrated into Unisat Wallet

Cross-chain DeFi protocol MaiaDAO launches Ethereum reserve, with current ETH holdings reaching 169