Today's Fear and Greed Index is 60, and market sentiment is still in a greedy state.

PANews reported on August 18 that according to Alternative data, the crypto panic and greed index dropped to 60 today, compared to 64 yesterday, and market sentiment remains in a "greedy" state.
Note: The panic index threshold is 0-100, including indicators: volatility (25%) + market trading volume (25%) + social media heat (15%) + market research (15%) + Bitcoin's proportion in the entire market (10%) + Google hot word analysis (10%).
