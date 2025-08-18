Two new wallet addresses suspected to belong to the same entity received over $115 million in ETH from FalconX

2025/08/18 08:12
PANews reported on August 18 that according to Onchain Lens , two newly created wallets (suspected to belong to the same entity) received 25,684 ETH from FalconX , worth approximately US$115.11 million.

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the "norm."
2025/05/16
PANews reported on June 21 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin's monitoring, SharpLink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET) has purchased another 6,744 ETH (US$16.51 million) through Galaxy Digital in the past
2025/06/21
PANews June 19 news, market news: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend. According to Bloomberg, several people familiar with the matter said that senior
2025/06/19

