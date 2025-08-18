Qubic community votes to list Dogecoin as next testing target

PANews
2025/08/18 09:59
Qubic
QUBIC$0.0000029357-5.82%

PANews reported on August 18th that, according to Cointelegraph, the Qubic community and the Monero 51% attacker have voted to target Dogecoin for further testing. Qubic officials responded that they are currently discussing and preparing for $DOGE. These actions are intended to test theories and concepts and explore ways to increase miner profits, and are not targeting any specific project.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Exit Queue Continues to Grow, Waiting Times Reach 15 Days

Ethereum Exit Queue Continues to Grow, Waiting Times Reach 15 Days

PANews reported on August 18th that according to data from the validatorqueue website, the number of ETH waiting to exit the Ethereum PoS network has increased to 872,893, with a
Triathon
GROW$0.0102+2.00%
Ethereum
ETH$4,312.79-3.54%
Share
PANews2025/08/18 09:39
GMX Solana Launches RWA Market for US Stocks and ETF Perpetual Contracts

GMX Solana Launches RWA Market for US Stocks and ETF Perpetual Contracts

PANews reported on August 18th that GMX Solana has officially launched its RWA market, supporting perpetual contracts for major US stocks and ETFs, including SPY , QQQ , AAPL ,
GMX
GMX$15.27-1.16%
Major
MAJOR$0.16114-5.42%
Allo
RWA$0.005213-3.64%
Share
PANews2025/08/18 09:53
Lazarus accused of stealing £17 million in cryptocurrency from Lykke, leading to its closure

Lazarus accused of stealing £17 million in cryptocurrency from Lykke, leading to its closure

PANews reported on August 18th that according to The Telegraph, the UK-registered cryptocurrency platform Lykke was forced to shut down and liquidate in March of this year after hackers stole
Share
PANews2025/08/18 10:17

Trending News

More

Ethereum Exit Queue Continues to Grow, Waiting Times Reach 15 Days

GMX Solana Launches RWA Market for US Stocks and ETF Perpetual Contracts

Lazarus accused of stealing £17 million in cryptocurrency from Lykke, leading to its closure

An independent miner successfully mined block 910440 and received a block reward of 3.125 BTC

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)