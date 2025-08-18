Qubic community votes to list Dogecoin as next testing target

PANews reported on August 18th that, according to Cointelegraph, the Qubic community and the Monero 51% attacker have voted to target Dogecoin for further testing. Qubic officials responded that they are currently discussing and preparing for $DOGE. These actions are intended to test theories and concepts and explore ways to increase miner profits, and are not targeting any specific project.

