Metaplanet purchased another 775 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 18,888

2025/08/18 11:01
PANews reported on August 18 that according to Metaplanet’s official announcement, the company purchased an additional 775 BTC, bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to 18,888.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 18, 2025 – Crypto Market Turns Bearish as Bitcoin Tests $115K, XRP Slips Below $3

The crypto market showed a bearish signal today, with Bitcoin (BTC) dropping 2.08% to test the $115K mark and XRP slipping below $3. Ethereum (ETH) also dipped 3.5% to under $4,400. Most sectors followed the downward trend, but DeFi stood out with a 1.81% gain, led by Chainlink (LINK) surging 14.32% on news of a new on-chain reserve mechanism and a strategic partnership with ICE, the parent company of the NYSE. Maker (MKR), Aerodrome Finance (AERO), and DEFI.ssi also posted gains, highlighting DeFi’s resilience amid broad market weakness. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews2025/08/18 12:17
Israeli military: Iran launched missiles at Israel, and some areas may be alerted in the next few minutes

PANews reported on June 19 that the Israeli military said Iran had launched missiles at Israel. Some areas may be alerted in the next few minutes.
PANews2025/06/19 12:07

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $548 million last week, with IBIT leading the way.

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $2.85 billion last week, a record high