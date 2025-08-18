The crypto market generally fell, with only the DeFi sector bucking the trend and rising by 1.81%.

PANews
2025/08/18 10:51
DeFi
DEFI$0,00175-0,22%

PANews reported on August 18th that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market continued its correction today, but the DeFi sector bucked the trend, rising 1.81%. Within the sector, Chainlink (LINK) surged 14.32% following the announcement of LINK's on-chain reserve mechanism and its strategic partnership with ICE, the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange. Bitcoin (BTC) fell 1.08% over the past 24 hours, falling below $117,000, while Ethereum (ETH) dropped 0.35%, falling below $4,400. In other sectors, the Layer1 sector fell 0.37% in the past 24 hours, but Cardano (ADA) was relatively strong, rising 1.56%; the Layer2 sector fell 0.38%, and within the sector, ex-MATIC (POL) and Arbitrum (ARB) rose against the trend by 5.34% and 7.73% respectively; the CeFi sector fell 0.94%, and LEO Token (LEO) climbed slightly by 2.29%; the Meme sector fell 1.13%, and MemeCore (M) rose 7.15% during the session; the PayFi sector fell 2.06%, and Monero (XMR) rose 4.20%.

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 18, 2025 – Crypto Market Turns Bearish as Bitcoin Tests $115K, XRP Slips Below $3

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 18, 2025 – Crypto Market Turns Bearish as Bitcoin Tests $115K, XRP Slips Below $3

The crypto market showed a bearish signal today, with Bitcoin (BTC) dropping 2.08% to test the $115K mark and XRP slipping below $3. Ethereum (ETH) also dipped 3.5% to under $4,400. Most sectors followed the downward trend, but DeFi stood out with a 1.81% gain, led by Chainlink (LINK) surging 14.32% on news of a new on-chain reserve mechanism and a strategic partnership with ICE, the parent company of the NYSE. Maker (MKR), Aerodrome Finance (AERO), and DEFI.ssi also posted gains, highlighting DeFi’s resilience amid broad market weakness. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Bitcoin
BTC$115 639,48-2,01%
XRP
XRP$2,987-4,32%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001747-0,45%
Chainlink
LINK$24,66+0,81%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02785+0,07%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/18 12:17
Israeli military: Iran launched missiles at Israel, and some areas may be alerted in the next few minutes

Israeli military: Iran launched missiles at Israel, and some areas may be alerted in the next few minutes

PANews reported on June 19 that the Israeli military said Iran had launched missiles at Israel. Some areas may be alerted in the next few minutes.
MAY
MAY$0,049-1,50%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,086-14,00%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:07

