The crypto market generally fell, with only the DeFi sector bucking the trend and rising by 1.81%.

PANews reported on August 18th that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market continued its correction today, but the DeFi sector bucked the trend, rising 1.81%. Within the sector, Chainlink (LINK) surged 14.32% following the announcement of LINK's on-chain reserve mechanism and its strategic partnership with ICE, the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange. Bitcoin (BTC) fell 1.08% over the past 24 hours, falling below $117,000, while Ethereum (ETH) dropped 0.35%, falling below $4,400. In other sectors, the Layer1 sector fell 0.37% in the past 24 hours, but Cardano (ADA) was relatively strong, rising 1.56%; the Layer2 sector fell 0.38%, and within the sector, ex-MATIC (POL) and Arbitrum (ARB) rose against the trend by 5.34% and 7.73% respectively; the CeFi sector fell 0.94%, and LEO Token (LEO) climbed slightly by 2.29%; the Meme sector fell 1.13%, and MemeCore (M) rose 7.15% during the session; the PayFi sector fell 2.06%, and Monero (XMR) rose 4.20%.