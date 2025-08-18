EV Startup Faraday Future Launches $10 Billion Crypto Strategy

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. announced on August 17, 2025, the launch of its “EAI + Crypto” Dual-Flywheel & Dual-Bridge Ecosystem Strategy, aiming to integrate artificial intelligence (AI)-driven electric vehicles (EVs) with Web3 technologies and cryptocurrency investments.

The initiative includes the introduction of the C10 Index, a diversified crypto asset basket, and the C10 Treasury plan, marking the first such program by a U.S.-listed company, with Phase 1 allocating $500 million to $1 billion starting with an initial $30 million next week and a long-term vision scaling to $10 billion. This strategy seeks to connect the EV industry with Web3 capital, creating mutual amplification of shareholder and industrial value through separate but interconnected EV and crypto business entities. The announcement was made during Monterey Car Week, emphasizing transparency, compliance, and innovation in blending mobility with blockchain applications.