The Shanghai Composite Index hit a 10-year high, rising nearly 1% on the day

2025/08/18 11:16
PANews reported on August 18th that the Shanghai Composite Index rose nearly 1% to 3731.69 points, reaching its highest point since August 21, 2015, and a nearly ten-year high. The Shenzhen Component Index rose nearly 2%, and the ChiNext Index rose over 3%.

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 18, 2025 – Crypto Market Turns Bearish as Bitcoin Tests $115K, XRP Slips Below $3

The crypto market showed a bearish signal today, with Bitcoin (BTC) dropping 2.08% to test the $115K mark and XRP slipping below $3. Ethereum (ETH) also dipped 3.5% to under $4,400. Most sectors followed the downward trend, but DeFi stood out with a 1.81% gain, led by Chainlink (LINK) surging 14.32% on news of a new on-chain reserve mechanism and a strategic partnership with ICE, the parent company of the NYSE. Maker (MKR), Aerodrome Finance (AERO), and DEFI.ssi also posted gains, highlighting DeFi’s resilience amid broad market weakness. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews2025/08/18 12:17
Israeli military: Iran launched missiles at Israel, and some areas may be alerted in the next few minutes

PANews reported on June 19 that the Israeli military said Iran had launched missiles at Israel. Some areas may be alerted in the next few minutes.
PANews2025/06/19 12:07
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $548 million last week, with IBIT leading the way.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $548 million last week, with IBIT leading the way.

PANews reported on August 18th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $548 million from August 11th to 15th (EST). BlackRock's IBIT saw a
PANews2025/08/18 11:51

