Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $548 million last week, with IBIT leading the way.

PANews reported on August 18th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $548 million from August 11th to 15th (EST). BlackRock's IBIT saw a net inflow of $888 million, bringing its total net inflow to $58.67 billion; Grayscale BTC saw a net inflow of $32.97 million, bringing its total net inflow to $1.72 billion. Regarding net outflows, ARKB saw an outflow of $184 million, bringing its total net inflow to $2.2 billion; Grayscale GBTC saw an outflow of $95.96 million, bringing its total net outflow to $23.8 billion. As of August 18th, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs was $151.98 billion, representing 6.54% of Bitcoin's total market capitalization.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.