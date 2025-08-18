[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 18, 2025 – Crypto Market Turns Bearish as Bitcoin Tests $115K, XRP Slips Below $3

The crypto market showed a bearish signal today, with Bitcoin (BTC) dropping 2.08% to test the $115K mark and XRP slipping below $3. Ethereum (ETH) also dipped 3.5% to under $4,400. Most sectors followed the downward trend, but DeFi stood out with a 1.81% gain, led by Chainlink (LINK) surging 14.32% on news of a new on-chain reserve mechanism and a strategic partnership with ICE, the parent company of the NYSE. Maker (MKR), Aerodrome Finance (AERO), and DEFI.ssi also posted gains, highlighting DeFi’s resilience amid broad market weakness.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
