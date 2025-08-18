Thailand to Allow Foreign Visitors to Convert Crypto for Payments

The Thai government is launching a new initiative called “Touristdigipay” on Aug.18, to boost its tourism sector.

The scheme allows foreign tourists to convert their cryptocurrencies into Thai Baht to use for payments. The program is a direct response to a decline in tourism, particularly from China. To participate, visitors must open an account with a digital asset business and an e-money provider, both of which are regulated by the SEC and the Bank of Thailand (BOT). The scheme will operate within a regulatory sandbox to ensure proper oversight and prevent the direct use of crypto as payment. Participants must undergo strict KYC and CDD checks as part of the regulations. The service will enable tourists to exchange their digital assets for Baht and then make electronic payments, such as through QR code scanning.

XRP price is down when writing and trending below $3.50. Ripple is struggling for momentum despite the launch of three spot XRP ETFs in Canada and FOMC expectations in the U.S. The XRP Army often expects the coin to go “up only.” It has been on an uptrend, and since Donald Trump took office, has.. The post FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 18:43
Metaplanet has added another 775 Bitcoin to its reserves, lifting its total holdings to 18,888 BTC. A Monday filing showed Metaplanet’s Bitcoin stash has climbed to about $2.18b, based on the prevailing exchange rate. This latest purchase extends a rapid run of acquisitions that have cemented the company’s place as Japan’s most prominent corporate Bitcoin holder. Metaplanet began its aggressive accumulation last year, casting itself as a local counterpart to US firms such as MicroStrategy that use Bitcoin as a treasury reserve. The company paid about 114.3b yen for the purchase, equal to $775m at today’s exchange rate of 147.37 yen to the dollar. Each Bitcoin cost the firm around $120k on average, although the asset was valued at about $115.6k when the disclosure was made. *Metaplanet Acquires Additional 775 $BTC , Total Holdings Reach 18,888 BTC* pic.twitter.com/2WI5ORPSTp — Metaplanet Inc. (@Metaplanet_JP) August 18, 2025 Successive BTC Purchases Add Pressure and Attention Ahead of Fed Policy Shift This latest move follows a series of weekly acquisitions that have captured market attention. The company acquired 463 BTC on Aug. 4 for about $53m and added 518 BTC on Aug. 12 for $61.4m. Metaplanet’s strategy mirrors that of other Bitcoin-heavy firms that see long-term upside in holding the asset on their balance sheets. Its consistent accumulation comes as the cryptocurrency market prepares for potential tailwinds, including expected interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in September. Observers Expect Ripple Effect in Asia as Metaplanet Ramps Up Bitcoin Reserve Analysts say the firm’s bold stance could influence other Asian corporates to explore Bitcoin as part of their treasuries, particularly as regulatory clarity improves. Japan has long been viewed as a pioneer in digital asset oversight, giving Metaplanet a favorable environment for its strategy. Metaplanet’s aggressive expansion has also drawn comparisons to MicroStrategy, which holds over 628,946 BTC. While Metaplanet’s stash remains smaller, its rapid accumulation highlights how non-US corporates are beginning to step onto the same path. The latest purchase cements Metaplanet’s position as one of the largest Bitcoin treasuries in Asia. Market participants will be watching closely to see whether its example sparks a broader wave of adoption among regional firms.
CryptoNews2025/08/18 12:29
Coinbase's New York team is focusing on its "universal exchange" project.

Coinbase's New York team is focusing on its "universal exchange" project.

PANews reported on August 18th that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted that the Coinbase team focused on the "Everything Exchange" project from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM (and later) daily
PANews2025/08/18 13:25

Solana validators vote on Alpenglow proposal to cut block finality

Guangdong Province has released detailed rules for rewarding and subsidizing innovative development projects in the artificial intelligence and robotics industries, with a maximum of 50 million yuan i