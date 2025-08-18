India’s tax department launches crypto tax policy dialogue

PANews
2025/08/18 14:07

PANews reported on August 18th that Bitinning founder Kashif Raza posted on the X platform that India's CBDT (Income Tax Department) has been in communication with local cryptocurrency exchanges, requesting feedback on issues such as VDA (virtual digital asset) regulation, outflow of trading volume, tax framework, loss deductions, the impact of the 30% tax rate, difficulties in TDS implementation, and tax fairness for domestic and international exchanges. This marks India's first formal dialogue on crypto tax policy.

