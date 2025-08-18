Capital B completes €2.2 million private placement, fully subscribed by Adam Back

PANews reported on August 18th that French listed company Capital B issued 1 million shares in a private placement at approximately €2.24 per share, raising approximately €2.2 million. Adam Back subscribed entirely to the private placement. The company expects to acquire approximately 17 new bitcoins, bringing its total potential holdings to 2,218. Simultaneously, Fulgur Ventures will convert 4,760,000 OCA B-01 convertible bonds into 8,750,000 common shares.

