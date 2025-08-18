Metaplanet Adds 775 Bitcoin, Total Holdings Reach 18,888 BTC

Metaplanet Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 3350) announced the purchase of an additional 775 bitcoin at an average price of ¥17,720,023 per coin (totaling ¥13.733 billion), bringing its cumulative holdings to 18,888 bitcoin at an overall average cost of ¥15,041,118 (aggregate ¥284.097 billion).
The company also reported its key performance indicators for its Bitcoin Treasury Operations: BTC Yield of 41.7% (July–September 2024), 309.8% (October–December 2024), 95.6% (January–March 2025), 129.4% (April–June 2025) and 29.3% (July 1–August 18 2025), with BTC Gain and BTC ¥ Gain metrics reflecting accretive performance exclusive of dilution.
