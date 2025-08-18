Hackers sell email accounts of governments and police departments worldwide at low prices

PANews reported on August 18th that, according to Abnormal, hackers have recently been selling active email accounts ( .gov and .police ) belonging to governments and law enforcement agencies in countries like the US, UK, India, Brazil, and Germany on underground forums for as little as $40 each. These accounts have been compromised and can be used to impersonate officials, send false legal requests, and steal sensitive data, posing a serious security risk.

