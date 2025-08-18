ChatGPT mobile app reaches $2 billion in global revenue and nearly 700 million downloads

PANews
2025/08/18 15:52
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003587-0.80%
MAY
MAY$0.0489-3.60%
RWAX
APP$0.00271-3.14%

PANews reported on August 18th that TechCrunch reported that ChatGPT has generated $2 billion in global consumer spending since its iOS and Android app launch in May 2023, roughly 30 times the combined revenue of similar products (including Claude, Copilot, and Grok). In the first seven months of this year, it generated $1.35 billion in revenue, a 673% year-over-year increase. To date, it has been installed 690 million times worldwide, with India leading the way with 13.7%, followed by the United States with 10.3%. US users spend an average of $10 per download, representing 38% of total revenue.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

HashKey MENA launches order book trading

HashKey MENA launches order book trading

HashKey MENA, the exchange business line of HashKey Group, today announced the launch of its Order Book trading service. This upgrade will enable transactions starting at 1 USDT, with no
BOOK
BOOK$0.00000277+6.94%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1441+6.58%
Share
PANews2025/08/18 15:43
Cryptocurrency stocks fell in pre-market trading, with Strategy down nearly 2%.

Cryptocurrency stocks fell in pre-market trading, with Strategy down nearly 2%.

PANews reported on August 18 that as Bitcoin fell during the day, cryptocurrency stocks fell in pre-market trading in the U.S., with Strategy (MSTR.O) falling nearly 2%, and Coinbase (COIN.O)
U
U$0.019-20.53%
Share
PANews2025/08/18 16:19
Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2471+1.47%
SphereX
HERE$0.00047--%
MAY
MAY$0.04894-3.18%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000289-16.95%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56

Trending News

More

HashKey MENA launches order book trading

Cryptocurrency stocks fell in pre-market trading, with Strategy down nearly 2%.

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Airwallex founder says it’s time to short Circle

How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?