Cryptocurrency stocks fell in pre-market trading, with Strategy down nearly 2%.

2025/08/18 16:19
PANews reported on August 18 that as Bitcoin fell during the day, cryptocurrency stocks fell in pre-market trading in the U.S., with Strategy (MSTR.O) falling nearly 2%, and Coinbase (COIN.O) and Riot Platforms falling more than 1%.

HashKey MENA launches order book trading

HashKey MENA, the exchange business line of HashKey Group, today announced the launch of its Order Book trading service. This upgrade will enable transactions starting at 1 USDT, with no
PANews2025/08/18 15:43
Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Gamblers are still mindlessly following various junk projects on Pump.Fun, while smart money is making 5 to 10 times the profit through new projects on Virtuals.
PANews2025/05/06 21:00
The US dollar index DXY fell below 97 again

PANews reported on June 27 that U.S. personal spending in May recorded its biggest drop since the beginning of the year, dragging down the U.S. dollar index DXY, which fell
PANews2025/06/27 21:07

