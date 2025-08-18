A whale increased its ETH long position to $100 million, with the liquidation price at $3,906.

PANews
2025/08/18 17:49
Ethereum
ETH$4,305.7-5.28%

PANews reported on August 18th that according to Ember's monitoring, a whale continued to increase its long position in ETH after closing its position at a loss of $6.59 million. The address currently holds a long position of 23,373 ETH, with an opening price of $4,238 and a liquidation price of $3,906. Previously, the whale closed its long position of 21,683 ETH at $4,311 at 1:30 PM, resulting in a loss of $6.59 million. It then reopened its long position of 15,353 ETH at $4,236 at 3 PM, bringing its total position value to approximately $100 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Thailand Launches 'TouristDigiPay' Program to Allow Tourists to Exchange Cryptocurrencies for Thai Baht

Thailand Launches 'TouristDigiPay' Program to Allow Tourists to Exchange Cryptocurrencies for Thai Baht

PANews reported on August 18th that Thailand has launched a pilot program called "TouristDigiPay," allowing foreign tourists to exchange crypto assets for Thai baht for daily purchases. The program, which
Share
PANews2025/08/18 17:35
From Kaspa’s breakout to BlockDAG’s rise: Is this hybrid architecture the next big Layer 1?

From Kaspa’s breakout to BlockDAG’s rise: Is this hybrid architecture the next big Layer 1?

BlockDAG blends Bitcoin’s PoW security, Kaspa’s DAG scalability, and Ethereum’s smart contracts. With $312m raised, 2m miners, and a $0.0018 price until June 20, it may be 2025’s top Layer 1 breakout. #partnercontent
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Constellation
DAG$0.03684-7.06%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00734-10.02%
MAY
MAY$0.04888-3.55%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5708-6.94%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/21 01:00
Over 650 million USDT and approximately $2.06 billion in OKB were transferred to OKEx within 10 minutes.

Over 650 million USDT and approximately $2.06 billion in OKB were transferred to OKEx within 10 minutes.

PANews reported on August 18th that Whale Alert monitoring showed that in the past 10 minutes, a large amount of funds were transferred from unknown wallets to the OKEX exchange,
OKB
OKB$117.257-0.51%
Share
PANews2025/08/18 18:00

Trending News

More

Thailand Launches 'TouristDigiPay' Program to Allow Tourists to Exchange Cryptocurrencies for Thai Baht

From Kaspa’s breakout to BlockDAG’s rise: Is this hybrid architecture the next big Layer 1?

Over 650 million USDT and approximately $2.06 billion in OKB were transferred to OKEx within 10 minutes.

Hong Kong Financial Secretary: Embracing the development of digital assets, Hong Kong will become the world's first cross-border asset management center within 2-3 years

Blum has announced airdrop distribution and badge rewards