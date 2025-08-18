Bless releases $TIME airdrop guide, 10% of total supply will be allocated at the mainnet launch

PANews reported on August 18th that the cloud computing project Bless Network announced the $TIME airdrop program, which aims to reward early contributors and promote the construction of a decentralized internet. 10% of the total BLESS supply will be distributed at the mainnet launch, while actively preventing bots and fake accounts.

The Chapter 0 airdrop phase will distribute 100 million TIME tokens, representing 8.5% of the total BLESS supply. Registration will run from August 13th to 21st, closing at 2:00 AM Beijing Time on the 22nd. Users can choose to redeem BLESS immediately or stake for 3 to 18 months. The longer the stake, the higher the reward multiplier. Accounts that do not select a redemption option will be automatically staked for 18 months.

