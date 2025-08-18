BTCS announced that dividends and loyalty rewards will be paid in ETH, with a reward of $0.05 per share in ETH.

PANews reported on August 18 that according to BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS), the company will pay a one-time blockchain dividend (Bividend) to shareholders, with a reward of US$0.05 per share in ETH.

In addition, shareholders who transfer their shares to the company's registration agent and hold them until January 26, 2026, will receive an additional ETH loyalty reward of $0.35 per share. The two rewards total $0.40 per share.