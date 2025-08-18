This year's Ethereum is the Plus version of last year's Bitcoin

PANews
2025/08/18 20:00
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1209-2.81%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0768-20.24%

By Martin, W3C DAO

At the end of June 2025, a publicly traded company called BitMine Immersion Technologies launched an Ethereum treasury plan. In the past 10 hours, it has increased its holdings by more than 135,000 Ethereum, bringing its total holdings to over 1.3 million. Thomas Lee, the company's chairman, publicly declared: "Our goal is to hold 5% of the world's Ethereum."

This is not an isolated case. From traditional gaming company SharpLink to investment institution BTCS, listed companies are hoarding Ethereum at an unprecedented rate. Strategic ETH reserve data shows that as of August this year, the total amount of ETH held by institutions has reached 8.3% of the total supply, doubling from 3% in early April.

During the same period, the price of Ethereum soared from $1,385 to $4,788, and the daily trading volume climbed to the range of $4.5-4.9 billion. Wall Street analysts began to call ETH "digital oil" - it is not only the energy that drives the blockchain economy, but also an indispensable strategic reserve in institutional asset allocation.

1. Institutional Hoarding Frenzy: Ethereum Becomes the “New Gold” for Corporate Vaults

In 2025, Wall Street's capital is pouring into Ethereum at an unprecedented rate. The latest data shows that the proportion of ETH held in corporate vaults and ETFs has exceeded 8.3% of the total supply, doubling from 3% at the beginning of the year. This equates to approximately 10 million ETH locked in institutional vaults. Three major players stand out:

• Bitmine Immersion Tech (formerly a Bitcoin mining company), the Ethereum microstrategist BitMine, has accelerated its holdings, increasing by over 135,000 ETH in the past 10 hours, bringing its total holdings to over 1.3 million, making it the world's largest enterprise Ethereum holder. Since launching its Ethereum reserve strategy on June 30th, BitMine's holdings have grown from 0 to 1.3 million in just seven weeks, averaging over 27,000 daily increases. Even more impressive was its weekly increase of 247,000 ETH from August 10th to 16th, valued at over $1 billion. The company previously announced its plan to control 5% of the global ETH supply, approximately 6 million ETH. With 21.7% already achieved, this clearly demonstrates that BitMine's ETH reserves have entered a period of exponential growth, and its aggressive strategy could usher in a new era for enterprise Ethereum allocation.

• The latest data shows that there are 70 Ethereum treasury companies with a total holding of more than 3.7 million Ethereum tokens. SharpLink, ranked second, holds more than 728,000 Ethereum tokens.

• The Ether Machine has already exceeded the 340,000 mark.

It is expected that the total holdings of enterprise-level Ethereum may exceed 8 million by the end of the year.

Even more astonishing is the speed of ETF fund flow. BlackRock's ETHA spot ETF has purchased more than 3.6 million Ethereums, totaling more than US$12 billion. Grayscale's Ethereum ETF has purchased nearly 2 million Ethereums, totaling approximately US$7.3 billion. In the past week, the net inflow of Ethereum ETF was US$2.85 billion, of which the net inflow on August 11 exceeded US$1 billion!

2. Technological Evolution: From Merger to Pectra Upgrade to the Digital Oil Revolution

Ethereum's market performance in 2025 is impressive. Ethereum's underlying transformation is subverting the performance ceiling. The Pectra upgrade, which will be implemented in Q1 2025, will reshape the network's structure through 12 key EIP proposals:

• EIP-7702 allows ordinary wallets to obtain "smart contract-level functions", allowing users to realize gas payment and social recovery like WeChat Pay, and completely say goodbye to the fear of mnemonics;

• EIP-7251 increases the validator staking limit from 32 ETH to 2048 ETH, and triples the node communication efficiency, clearing the way for institutional staking;

As network activity increases, ETH destruction accelerates, creating a self-reinforcing cycle of supply reduction and price support.

3. Ecological Explosion: Value Reconstruction from DeFi to RWA to Stablecoins

Ethereum is shedding the label of “Bitcoin’s follower” and evolving into a global settlement layer that puts trillions of dollars of real assets on the chain.

RWA (real world assets) has become one of the strongest narratives in 2025, covering traditional assets such as US Treasury bonds, real estate equity and carbon credits. BlackRock's BUIDL fund has exceeded US$2.4 billion, with more than 90% of its assets deposited in Ethereum.

The integration of DeFi and AI has opened up a new dimension. AI agents can independently execute dynamic interest rate lending strategies and optimize the MEV distribution mechanism, attracting more than 100,000 traditional developers to join the ecosystem. The DeFi locked-in volume soared to US$85.9 billion in July, a three-year high, of which Ethereum alone accounted for 60%.

Stablecoins have consolidated Ethereum's position as the "on-chain dollar". 54% of the stablecoins in the entire network (about US$137.7 billion) are circulating on Ethereum. Every transfer burns ETH, strengthening its "digital crude oil" attributes.

4. Wall Street Trends: Why does capital choose Ethereum?

The most notable trend in 2025 will be the widespread inclusion of Ethereum in treasury reserves by listed companies. Unlike Bitcoin, which was initially viewed by companies as a simple store of value, institutions now view ETH as a "productive asset"—capable of generating returns through staking and participating in the DeFi ecosystem for additional returns.

The massive influx of institutional capital into Ethereum is due to its irreplaceable practical value in the crypto ecosystem. Unlike Bitcoin, which is mainly used as a means of storing value, Ethereum has become the operating basis of the blockchain economy.

As the core platform for the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA), Ethereum will account for 81% of the RWA market by the end of 2024, locking approximately US$14.9 billion in assets and serving over 80,000 asset holders. Analysts believe that this will become a key factor driving Ethereum's strong growth in 2025.

As the cornerstone of stablecoin infrastructure, Ethereum holds a 54% share of the stablecoin market, supporting the most successful application scenario in the crypto field. The circulating supply of stablecoins reached US$200 billion in 2024 and is expected to exceed US$400 billion in 2025.

Compared to Bitcoin's "digital gold" narrative, Ethereum's core reason for winning institutional favor lies in three advantages:

1. Productive asset attributes: Staking ETH can earn an annualized return of 3-5%, making it more attractive than US Treasuries during the Fed's interest rate cut cycle;

2. First-mover advantage in compliance: The EU MiCA regulation lists ETH as a "compliance benchmark," and Trump's nomination of a pro-cryptocurrency SEC chairman further clears policy uncertainty.

3. Ecological network effect: 5,000 active DApps and 500,000 developers build a moat, which is five times the scale of competitors such as Solana.

Fundstrat founder Thomas Lee asserted: "The fair value of Ethereum should be in the range of $10,000-15,000." Bitwise CIO's forecast is relatively conservative: ETH will exceed $7,000 in 2025.

5. Challenges and Future: Ethereum’s Path to “Digital Oil”

While Bitcoin ETF is driving the first wave of institutional investors, Ethereum is launching a more imaginative value narrative with a combination of technological surge, ecological explosion, and compliance breakthroughs.

It is not only a better "digital gold" - it is also a productive asset that connects traditional finance and the crypto world, the settlement layer of the trillion-dollar RWA market, and the infrastructure of the AI agent economy. Every ETH added to the corporate treasury is a vote for this value reconstruction.

As Bitmine stated during its transformation: "We're not betting on token prices, but on the operating system of the entire digital economy." As Ethereum sheds its old label, a golden age for the smart contract ecosystem is just dawning.

BlackRock is hosting $2.4 billion in Treasury bonds on Ethereum, and Sony is building the metaverse on Layer 2. The entry of the traditional world indicates that Ethereum’s “institutional narrative” has just begun.

The more far-reaching impact lies in the reconstruction of financial infrastructure. As the trend of RWA (real-world assets) on-chain accelerates, a market opportunity worth $16 trillion is opening up. As the underlying platform, Ethereum is expected to become the core infrastructure of the next-generation financial system.

When Ethereum holds 81% of the RWA market and 54% of the stablecoin market, a question deserves investors’ deep consideration: Are we witnessing a repeat of the Bitcoin story, or the beginning of a more profound “digital oil” revolution?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

ETHZilla's stock code changed from "ATNF" to "ETHZ", with a total holding of 94,675 ETH

ETHZilla's stock code changed from "ATNF" to "ETHZ", with a total holding of 94,675 ETH

PANews reported on August 18 that Nasdaq-listed company ETHZilla Corporation announced its official name change and the launch of its Ethereum asset management strategy. The stock code was changed from
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00228034-4.87%
Ethereum
ETH$4,320.83-5.19%
Share
PANews2025/08/18 20:33
World Liberty Financial Ownership Shake-Up: Trump Family Cuts Stake During Stablecoin Push

World Liberty Financial Ownership Shake-Up: Trump Family Cuts Stake During Stablecoin Push

Key Takeaways: Trump’s company reduced its stake in World Liberty Financial from 60% to 40%. The move follows earlier cuts from a 75% holding and came without public disclosure. Trump earned $57.4 million from the project over a 12-month span ending in December 2024. Donald Trump ’s company has reduced its stake in World Liberty Financial from 60% to 40%, according to website disclosures reviewed by Forbes in a report published on June 19. The adjustment was made without a public announcement, suggesting a behind-the-scenes divestment during his presidency. Divestment From World Liberty Financial World Liberty Financial launched in September 2024 as a crypto venture backed by the Trump family. Early filings showed DT Marks DEFI LLC, a Trump-controlled entity, held a 75% stake. The holding dropped to 60% by January 2025, around the time of Trump’s second inauguration. A court-appointed monitor also received notice of an intended partial stake sale around that period. The venture has since recorded over $550 million in token sales, and recently announced a dollar-linked stablecoin. A $2 billion commitment from a UAE investment firm gave the stablecoin initial traction. By June 5, the company’s value had been informally compared to Circle, which went public the same day. According to the report, changes to World Liberty’s website after June 8 show DT Marks DEFI LLC now holds roughly 40% of the company. While no specifics were released, Forbes estimated the sale could have generated about $190 million, with approximately $135 million potentially accruing to Trump personally if the valuation aligns with Circle’s. Milestone achieved: the first USD1-exclusive IDO with @saharalabsAI on @Buidlpad was a big success—$59M USD1 contributed! https://t.co/ScJR3HFqrP — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) June 17, 2025 Trump Made $57.4 Million From WLFI President Donald Trump earned $57.4 million from World Liberty Financial over a roughly 12-month period ending in December 2024, according to a financial disclosure released on June 14. The figure represents the income from the sale of nontransferable $WLFI tokens and related products, including USD1, the company’s stablecoin. The Trump family collectively holds 22.5 billion tokens of the project. Trump’s earnings are routed through the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, which is overseen by Donald Trump Jr. and allows the president to collect business income while in office. Despite mounting scrutiny from lawmakers, the Trump administration has continued to advance digital asset policies, including stablecoin legislation passed in the Senate earlier this month. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Could the sale of ownership affect Trump’s influence over the company? While a reduced stake lowers financial exposure, control could still remain strong depending on the operating agreement. Influence isn’t solely determined by equity percentage but also by governance structures within the LLC. How are foreign governments reacting to the project? Some governments, including Pakistan, have cited Trump’s backing as a credibility marker. The project’s association with a sitting president may influence international perception and adoption. What are lawmakers concerned about with World Liberty’s foreign ties? Critics argue that partnerships with foreign-backed entities, especially in sensitive sectors like finance, may present ethics or national security risks when linked to a sitting president’s business interests.
Threshold
T$0.01633-5.05%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.02-4.28%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004998-3.64%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.12344-6.47%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03741-4.39%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/20 04:45
Reborn Coffee evaluates digital asset integration to optimize financial management

Reborn Coffee evaluates digital asset integration to optimize financial management

PANews reported on August 18th that Reborn Coffee, a US-based boutique coffee chain, announced the launch of a strategic review to explore the integration of regulated digital assets into its
Share
PANews2025/08/18 20:41

Trending News

More

ETHZilla's stock code changed from "ATNF" to "ETHZ", with a total holding of 94,675 ETH

World Liberty Financial Ownership Shake-Up: Trump Family Cuts Stake During Stablecoin Push

Reborn Coffee evaluates digital asset integration to optimize financial management

Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 722 BTC, while 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 25,218 ETH.

XRP Treasury Firm VivoPower's Tembo Secures Energi Investment, Valuing $200 Million