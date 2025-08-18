BNC, a listed company, announced that its BNB holdings increased from 200,000 to 325,000.

PANews reported on August 18th that BNB Network Company (NASDAQ: BNC), a subsidiary of CEA Industries, announced that its BNB holdings have increased from an initial 200,000 to 325,000, further solidifying its position as the world's largest BNB treasury. BNC stated that this move demonstrates its confidence in the long-term growth and adoption of the BNB ecosystem, while strengthening the company's balance sheet, supporting the development of the BNB chain, and promoting blockchain innovation.

